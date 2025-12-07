Dorothy Halula

HALULA, Dorothy M.



HALULA, Dorothy M., 95, of Springfield, OH passed away Thursday, December 4, 2025, at Forest Glen Health Campus. Dorothy was born July 24, 1930, in Jeannette, PA to Peter and Josephine (Sobieski) Augustine. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 66 years, Edward Halula. She is survived by her four children, Loraine Schuyler, Sandy (Tim) Garrity, Jerry (Mary) Halula, and Barbara (Todd) Stelzer; seven grandchildren, Mike (Christine) Schuyler, Philip (Lauren) Schuyler, Nick Schuyler, Sarah (Chris) Moorman, Joe Halula, Stephen Stelzer, Brittany Stelzer; ten great grandchildren, Mason and Drake, Jaedyn, Ivo, Adeline and Eleanor, Payton, Tristen, Grayson, and Weston; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Maureen Halula; son-in-law James Schuyler; two brothers, Stanley and Chester Augustine; and three sisters Sophie Keenan, Helen Wtorkowski, Adela Kowinsky. The family would like to thank the staff of Forest Glen and the staff of Community Mercy Hospice. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00 am in the Conroy Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 am in St. Teresa Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to one of the following: Community Mercy Hospice, 100 W. McCreight Ave, Suite 400, Springfield OH 45504 or www.communitymercyhospice.org; Nationwide Children's Hospital or https://www.nationwidechildrens.org; or St Teresa Church 1827 N. Limestone St. Springfield OH 45503 or https://www.stteresaspgfldoh.org.



