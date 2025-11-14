Dorothy Hall

Hall (Quiett), Dorothy L.



Dorothy Lou "Dot" Hall, age 87, of Franklin, Ohio passed away peacefully on Monday, November 10, 2025, at The Enclave of Springboro. She was born on August 6, 1938, in Jackson, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Howard Henry and Edna Virginia (Bradley) Quiett. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, William A. Hall, in 2015, a sister, Marjorie Quiett and a brother, Sid Quiett.



Dot is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Todd and Leanne Hall, Steven and Missy Hall; five sisters, Laura Deitz, Sue, Doris and Lois Quiett, Wanda Baker; a brother, Will Quiett; grandchildren, Eric (Bethany) Hall, Stephanie Hall, Rebecca and Shelby Black, Riley, Peyton, Reghan and Bryson Hall; and a great-grandson, Ezra Yates.



Dorothy was a graduate of Lincoln Memorial University in TN and taught 1st grade for 32 years in the Franklin City School District. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Middletown. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, along with shopping and enjoying the Franklin City Pool.



Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 17, 2025, at the Anderson Funeral Home-Franklin Chapel, 1357 East Second Street with Pastor Chuck Wolfinbarger officiating. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the services on Monday.



Contributions may be made in memory of Dorothy to Hospice of Dayton, 325 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420



Memories or online condolences may be left for the Hall Family at www.andersonfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com