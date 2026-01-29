Dorothy Brown

Brown, Dorothy Mae



Dorothy Mae Brown, age 81, of Dayton, OH departed this life Thursday, January 22, 2026. Funeral Service 11 am Saturday, January 31 ,2026 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens.



