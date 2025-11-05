Dorothy Blevins

Blevins (Elton), Dorothy J.



Dorothy J. Blevins, 94, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, November 1, 2025. She was born on February 25, 1931, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Harry and Naomi (Sexton) Elton. Dorothy lived a full and joyful life centered around her love for family, faith, and simple pleasures. She found beauty in gardening, peace in reading, and joy in completing jigsaw puzzles. A talented seamstress and a passionate researcher of genealogy, she delighted in tracing her family's story across generations. Her adventurous spirit took her across all 50 states, creating a lifetime of memories filled with laughter, learning, and love. Dorothy was also a familiar face as a volunteer at the Kuss Auditorium (Clark State Performing Arts Center), where she enjoyed her work and the friendships she built there. Her life reflected a balance of curiosity, commitment, and compassion-a true example of grace in action.



She is survived by her children: Gary Blevins (Pattie Mumma), Rebecca (Danny) Reed, Ronda (Mark) Bass, and Jim (Robin) Blevins; nine grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and siblings: Robert Elton, Donald Elton, Betty Jo Lane, Jane Swink, and Cindi Scott; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Blevins, and daughter, Rita Kendall, both in 2009; and daughter-in-law, Terri Blevins. Dorothy was a longtime and active member of Northside Baptist Church, where she found strength in her faith and lifelong friendships in her church family. Services will be held on Saturday, November 8th at 11:00 a.m. at Northside Baptist Church with Pastor Chris Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. To leave online condolences and view her memorial tribute, visit www.littletonandrue.com





