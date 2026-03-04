Doris Treon

age 95, born, August 21, 1930, passed away Saturday, February 28, 2026 at Hospice of Dayton. Preceded in death by her Mom- Donna Wilt, Husband- Richard Treon, Daughter- Ann Burnett, Son-in-Law- Cleady Erwin Burnett, Grandson- Scott Burnett, and Granddaughter-Jacquelyn Shoup. She is survived by Daughters-Maria Boles (Eslie), Debbie (Chuck), Margie (Andy), and Cathy (Marvin). She is also survived by Grandchildren-Jason Burnett (Stacie), Charlie Liette (Samantha), Rachel Liette, Sam Bunch (Julia), Jeremy Shoup (Leigha), Sonia Dillon (Jake), Peter Shoup, and Daughter-in-Law, Crystal Burnett and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a homemaker, seamstress, and artisan. Visitation will be Friday, March 6th 11 am -1pm at Tobias Funeral Home of Beavercreek. Burial to follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville. Please consider a donation to Hospice of Dayton.

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

https://www.tobias-fh.com

