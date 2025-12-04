Doris Kozak

Kozak, Doris Ann



Doris Ann Kozak, age 94, of Englewood, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home on December 1, 2025, with loved ones by her side. Born in McDonald, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 1931. Doris was the daughter of Mina Delilah (Willey) and Sylvester Joseph Williams. She devoted her life to caring for others as a registered nurse, serving as a surgical nurse, working within the VA, supporting private medical practices throughout her long career. Her compassion extended far beyond her profession – Doris had a gift for making people laugh, offering a warm hug, and making everyone feel seen and cared for. She found joy in the simple things: tending her garden, watching the birds outside her window, gathering with others for Bible study and hosting themed parties. Her faith and her gentle, joyful spirit shaped every stage of her life. Doris was preceded in death by her loving Husband: Eugene Edward Kozak; her parents and her six siblings. She is survived by her 11 beloved Children: Gene (Linda) Kozak. Greg (Denise) Kozak, Cathleen (Keith) Gay, Christine (Greg) Smith, Cynthia (Terry) Miller, Candace (Randy) Shaffer, Caryn (Kevin) McDonald, Carol Kozak, Constance (Kevin) Walden, Cheryl (Don) Adams, Steven (Kimberly) Kozak; 30 Grandchildren: Lauren (Mo), Kenneth (Kaitlyn), Kim (Adam), Matt (Nikki), Christopher (Jennifer), Sara (Adam), Stacy (Holden), Megan (Nicholas), Joshua (Kasey), Jonathan, Alisha (Dan), Jenna (Rick) Ryan, Kris, Elyzabeth (Corey), Daniel (Joseph), Max (Shey), Andrew, Emily (Marshall), Rachel (Luke), Jacob (Kristen), Stephanie (Cody), Michael (Kaylee), Victoria (Scotty), Nathaniel, Nicholas (Katie), Noah (Maddison), Danielle, Ian, Iris; and 31 Great Grandchildren, all of whom carry her love and legacy forward. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her family, friends, and all who were blessed to know her. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, December 6, 2025, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, OH 45322) Interment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park (8135 N Dixie Dr. Dayton, OH 45414) The family will receive friends on Saturday from 9:00 am until the time of service. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton (324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420) or Samaritan's Purse (PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607) To view Doris' service or leave condolences to the family, please visit www.kindredfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com