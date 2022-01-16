DOOLEY, Sandra "Sandi"



74, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022, at her home



after a long illness. Her loving husband, Ted, was by her side.



Sandi, a long-time Centerville resident, was the youngest of Perry and Helen Good's three daughters. Growing up in



Dayton, she went to Horace Mann Elementary and Belmont High School. After graduating from Belmont in 1965, Sandi took a job with Homestead Federal in Belmont where she had held a part-time job in high school. That began a long career in bookkeeping and accounting. She retired from the Treasurer's Office of the Dayton Board of Education after 25 years of service. Sandi's kindness, generosity, and good-natured sense of humor earned her many lifelong friends from her school days as well as her tennis and golf buddies.



She and Ted were married on July 1, 1966, beginning a long and fulfilling marriage, which they celebrated many times. They traveled widely in their life together with Sandi particularly enjoying brisk mountain hikes in the Rocky Mountains and long walks on Caribbean and Martha's Vineyard beaches with her lifelong best friends Gary and Diane Chadwell.



A natural on the dance floor, Sandi loved music and the arts. Seeing live music performances and visiting museums and



galleries at home and during her travels were among her



favorite activities. An accomplished cook, Sandi regularly hosted lively dinner parties. Her collection of delicious and practical recipes was a prized possession of her friends and a



welcome gift for countless newlyweds.



A dedicated reader of fiction, Sandi also led an active, athletic life. In addition to her lifelong commitment to personal



fitness, she was a hiking and camping enthusiast. For decades, she was an avid and skilled golfer and tennis player. She and husband Ted qualified for and played in the 1988 U.S. Open Tennis tournament in New York in the Equitable Family tournament, husband-wife category.



Sandi loved her home and was able to remain there throughout her illness with her beloved husband.



Sandi was predeceased by her parents, Perry and Helen Good. She is survived by her husband Ted, sisters Jerri and Pat, and brother-in-law Jim Dooley.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jeannette, Linda, Vickie, and the Crossroads Hospice team of nurses.



A celebration of life will be held in the spring.



Memorial donations can be made to Crossroads Hospice Care. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com