Donnelly, Patricia

Donnelly (McCoppin), Patricia Ann



Patricia Ann Donnelly, age 92, of Bellbrook, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on Monday, November 25, 2024.



She was born on August 4, 1932, in Frankfort, Ohio, to the late Donald R. McCoppin and Alma Haines McCoppin.



Patricia graduated from Fairfield High School in 1950 and went on to attend Miami University before earning her degree from Wright State University. She dedicated over 30 years to teaching elementary school in the Springfield area, making a lasting impact on her students.



A lifelong member of the Christian faith, Patricia was an active member of First Christian Church and, after moving to Bellbrook in 2012, attended Centerville Community Church.



Patricia is survived by her two daughters from her first marriage, Gail Raymond and Kathy (Scott) Hull; five grandchildren, Kimberly Glass, Melissa Raymond, Lindsey (Chris) Godfrey, Jordan Hull, and Brett Hull; and two great-grandsons, Harrison and Brooks Godfrey.



In 1982, Patricia married Robert G. "Spud" Donnelly of Springfield, Ohio. Together, they embraced life's joys, including travel, playing cards, attending the Springfield Summer Arts Festival, and creating cherished memories with family and friends. Spud's six children became her own, and the couple enjoyed their retirement years with many trips to the beach and shared celebrations.



Patricia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert, in 2012, her sister Francis Colasurd in 2017, and her brother Donald "Sonny" McCoppin in 2020.



She will be laid to rest at Hillsboro Cemetery and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



The Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com