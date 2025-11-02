Donna Wright

Wright, Donna Jean



Age 85, of Dayton, departed Oct. 24, 2025. Born to the late Richard L. and Josephine J. Robinson. A 1958 graduate of Roosevelt H.S. She dedicated 30 years of service to Dayton Public Schools. Preceded in death by her parents, husband of 31 years, Arthur T. Wright, brothers: Malcolm, Richard, and Michael. Survived by children: Arthur J. (Shusletta) Wright, Huntersville, NC, Kevin L. Wright, Trotwood, OH; Lisa M. Wright, Dayton, OH; six grandchildren; siblings, Frances (Lucin) Minot, Chino Hills, CA, and Barbara Hudson-Banner of Englewood, OH; Anthony J. Robinson, Trotwood, OH; other relatives and friends, including her devoted companions Linda and George McDole. She was a dedicated mother and wife. She served on the St. Margaret's Episcopal Church Joint Charity Tournament for seven years. A devoted member of Deborah Chapter No. 19, O.E.S., for 35 years. Visitation 8-9AM, O.E.S. Memorial Service, 9 AM. Service to follow 9:30 AM at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pike. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com



