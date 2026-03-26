Slusher, Donna



Donna Slusher, age 74 of Fairborn, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2026 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born May 30, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of the late Joey and Francis Monroe. Donna graduated from Wheelersburg High School in the class of 1969. She dedicated 35 years as a Secretary Treasurer to Ohio Warhawks Baseball Club where she took great pride in her job. She loved baseball, crocheting, quilting and cooking. Her joy in life was being a mother figure to the Warhawk Baseball Family; where she helped shaped the lives of hundreds of young men from all over the country. The most important thing to her was her husband, daughter and family; who will miss her dearly. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brothers, Raymond Monroe and Steve Monroe. Donna is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ronald Slusher; daughter, Rhonda Slusher; brother, Wilbur Monroe; sister, Linda Ginn; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by numerous family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, March 28, 2026 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a funeral service at 11:00 am at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Donna will be laid to rest at Enon Cemetery following the service. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.



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