Donisi, Stephen McKinley



age 86, of Centerville, passed away on May 22, 2023. Steve was born in Dayton, OH on November 22, 1936 to the late Joseph and Dorothy (Free) Donisi. After Graduating from Fairview High School in Dayton, Steve was able to attend The Ohio State University where his fondest memories were of the days he studied science and was a member of the OSU football practice squad under Woody Hayes. After graduating with a degree in Education he started his teaching career. He taught science and biology for most of his career at Dunbar High School and The Patterson Career Academy in the Dayton Public Schools. Over his 37 years in the classroom he touched the lives of hundreds of students and is still remembered by many of them as a major influence in their lives. Steve loved playing tennis, running, and bicycling. He was a long-time member of Central Presbyterian Church where he was active in many ministries. Steve was married to his wife, Ellen, for 57 years. They raised two children, Stephanie and Steven. Steve was preceded in death by his mother and son, Steven Michael Donisi. He is survived by his wife, Ellen (Watrous) Donisi; daughters, Lynn (Joe) Cotterman of Pheonix, AZ and Stephanie (Larry) Leonhardt of Dayton, OH; daughter-in-law, Amy Mason of Bowling Green, KY; grandchildren, Noah and Connor Cotterman of Phoenix, AZ, Melissa Kirkpatrick of San Diego, CA, Madison and Holden Leonhardt of Dayton, OH, Mason Donisi Shives of Glasgow, KY, and Peyton Donisi of Bowling Green, KY; great-granddaughters, Adalynn, Hazel, Violet, and Campbell. A memorial service will be held at Central Presbyterian Church, 4699 Lamme Rd. Dayton, OH 45439 on July 1, 2023 with a visitation at 12:00 noon and a service at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Crossroads Hospice, 8069 Washington Village Dr, Dayton, OH 45458. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com.

