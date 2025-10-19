Doniell Snow

Snow, Doniell "Donnie" L.



Doniell "Donnie" Lamar Snow, age 55 of Englewood, Ohio went to be with the Lord on October 5, 2025. He was born October 5, 1970 in Dayton, Ohio son of the late Louis Snow and Janet Sims. Donnie dedicated 33 years of his life as an employee at DMAX where he was known for his strong work ethic, loyalty, and kindness. His dedication and commitment inspired everyone who knew him. He was an avid Bengals fan. He will be greatly missed by all who had the honor of knowing him. In addition to his parents, Donnie was preceded in death by his daughter, DeAmber Snow. He is survived by his grandmother, Christine Levingston; brother, Clifford James; niece, Camrie James; as well as numerous other family members and friends. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 24, 2025 from 9:30am to 10:30am at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, Ohio 45420. A memorial service will begin at 10:30am also at the funeral home with Pastor Kenny Smith officiating. To share a memory of Donnie or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com