Donges, Daniel Louis



Daniel Louis Donges, age 80 of Hamilton, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Hamilton, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, December 17, 2023. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on July 22, 1943 the son of Clarence and Rosalind (Burbrink) Donges. On March 27, 1965 in Hamilton he married Mary Buckley. Daniel was a veteran of Vietnam with the US Army from 1965 to 1966. He was employed as a production planner with Cincinnati Inc. Machine Tool Company for thirty-three years, retiring in 2005. Daniel was a member of St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, K of C #968, Amvets Post 1983, and American Legion Post 138. He was an avid bowler with a number of 300 games and one 800 game and also enjoyed golf, softball, and tennis. Daniel is survived by his wife, Mary Donges; two children, Brian Donges and Deanna (Jess) Fouts; two grandchildren, Jessica (Michael) Thom and Roman (Mary) Fouts; one great granddaughter, Emma Thom; two brothers, Tom (Marie) Donges and Joseph (Sally) Donges, his loving dog, Sammi Sue; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law, Jane Donges. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 224 Dayton St, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM with Fr. Jeff Silver, Celebrant. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue. The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Dave and Vera Vidourek and Hospice of Hamilton for all their care and support. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Hamilton or Amvets Post 1983. www.browndawsonflick.com



