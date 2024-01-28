Donegia, Wayman A. "Pete"



It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Wayman "Pete" Donegia of Moraine, on January 22, 2024, he was 95 years old. This gentle, loving, caring and wonderful man has left a permanent mark on our hearts and will be missed deeply. Pete dedicated many years of his life to helping others and serving his faith. He had a long-standing relationship with God and was very blessed with his faith to his last breath. He was preceded in death by his parents Edith (Mason) and Wayman Donegia, brother Charles Donegia, sisters Georgia Pastorius, Vicki Bailey, brother in laws  Hershel Quillen, White Quillen, Ray Quillen, Don Quillen, Wendel Quillen, Herman Quillen, Dwight Quillen, Willard Quillen, grandson Corey Phillips, and his soul mate of 42 years Wilma "Jean" (Quillen) Donegia. He is survived by his stepson Dan Phillips, daughter-in-law Sue Phillips, siblings Sherwood (Sandy,) Betty Viar, Ginny Riggs (Joe), granddaughters Mackenzie Phillips, Kim Smurdon (Dustin), great grandchildren Adelynn, Brody and Michaela Smurdon and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends. Originally from Phillipi, West Virginia, he began working his first job when he was only 10 years old making 10 cents a day, which began his strong work ethic. Working in an apple grove, a lumber yard, a semi-truck driver to haul bees, working on a boat on the Apalachicola River, honorably serving his country in the U.S. Army, working at a papermill in Middletown, and finally retiring from Delco Moraine as an electrician. One of Pete's favorite sayings was "Don't walk behind me I may not lead, Don't walk in front of me I may not follow, just walk beside me and be my friend." Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at the Miami Shores Baptist Church, 4000 Vance Rd. Moraine with Pastor Doug Surber officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in West Carrollton with Military Honors conducted by the Combined Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) on Wednesday at the church. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Miami Shores Baptist Church in memory of Mr. Wayman "Pete" Donegia. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. Please share your condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. Wayman "Pete" Donegia, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.



