Donald Kring

Kring, Donald D. "DK"



Donald D. "DK" Kring, 76 of Lewisburg, peacefully passed away at his home on February 17th 2026 surrounded by family. Born on May 6, 1949 in Dayton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Lester E. Kring and Dorothy M. (Hypes) Weaver.



Don loved spending time with his family and friends. You always knew when DK was there as he could not hide his pride for his Panthers of TCN or Marauders of Central State especially when it came to sports. He knew no stranger. He was a selfless man with a big heart and will be missed deeply by all who's lives he has touched.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his Step-Father: Glenn E. Weaver: Brother and Sister-in-law: Steve and Jan Kring, Sister: Deborah Kring, and Brother-in-law: Donald Goff.



He is survived by his Sister: Loretta Kay Goff; Nephew: Tim (Abby) Kring; Great Nieces: Allie (Jordan) Holbrook and Erin Kring.



Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 28, 2026 at Trinity Church of Lewisburg, 511 North Commerce Street. Lewisburg, Ohio with Pastor Gary Sollenberger officiating. Interment will be held in Roselawn Cemetery in Lewisburg with military honors. Family will receive friends on Friday, February 27, 2026 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and one hour prior to service at the church.



Arrangements Entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home, Lewisburg, Ohio.



Memorial Contributions may be made to Lewisburg Emergency Unit, P.O. Box 697, Lewisburg, Ohio 45338. Condolences may be sent to the family via the Guestbook at www.barnesfuneralhome.com



