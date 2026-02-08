Donald Fink Sr.

Fink, Sr., Donald L. "Don"



Donald Lee Fink, Sr., age 95, of Miamisburg, passed away Sunday, February 1st, 2026. He was born in Dayton, Ohio to Edward and Margaret (Bohrer) Fink.



He graduated from Wilbur Wright High School class of 48. He loved the game of baseball. He was inducted into Wilbur Wright High School Hall of Fame on November 3rd, 2017 for being a part of the Championship Baseball Team the summer of 1948. He loved watching his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids playing baseball, along with the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians. He enjoyed building items, be it furniture, fences, etc. and working in his yard.



Don is survived by his 3 children, sons Don, Jr. (Amy), Mike S. (Mary), daughter Kim (Bryan) Leach, and other numerous family and friends.



Preceded in death by his parents, wife Judith, brothers Walter, Edward (Ruth Ann), sisters Evelyn (Russell) Curtis, and Virginia (John) Dumler, Grandson Kelly.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com