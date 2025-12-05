Donald Erby

Erby, Donald Scott



67, of Clayton, formerly of Dayton, unexpectedly passed away Monday December 1st, 2025. Scott was the greatest father and grandpa that ever lived. His heart was undeniably the best. Scott was a devoted Christian who would give anything and everything to anyone he knew. He was ornery and he made memories with everyone he knew or encountered. He loved the boys club and was a lifeguard there. He worked for Elco Steel for years for a great friend Doyle. He served his country for 10 years in the United States' Army. He loved fishing with his grandson, Lance, and riding his motorcycle with his best friend Mike. He loved gardening and making his yard beautiful. He loved spending time and making memories with his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald L. Erby and Marilyn K. Erby. He is survived by his daughter, Shannon Roberts; sons, Jeremy Erby and Brandon Erby; ex wife and love, Rebecca Hensley; grandchildren, Lance Roberts, Drew St. Pierre, Tristin, Xander, Logan, Austin, and Lyla Erby, Isabelle, Madalyn, and Scarlett Erby; great granddaughter, Blair; brothers, Robert (Rose) Erby, Willam (JoAnn) Erby, and Mark (Wendy) Erby; cousin, Mike (Annie) Tabor; and numerous extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 7, 2025 at 2:00PM at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering where Army Military Honors will be rendered. Family and friends may visit from 1:00PM until the time of service. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.NewcomerDayton.com



