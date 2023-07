Dominguez (Swanson), Margaret Ann



Margaret Ann Dominguez, 91, of Dayton, passed away peacefully in her sleep on 7/27/23. Services will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 10a.m. at Swart Funeral Home, 207 E Central Ave, West Carrollton, OH.



