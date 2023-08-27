Doling, Ted

Ted F. Doling, 89, passed away Friday, August 18, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, John E. and Virginia Hollingsworth Doling; brother, John; sister and brother-in-law, Virginia "Jean" and Edward L. Schulke. Ted is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joyce Stebbins Doling; daughter, Karen (Dana) Whitehead; son, Scott (Mary) Doling; 5 grandsons, Matt, Chris, and Mike Whitehead, Griffin and Evan Doling; as well as 9 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandsons. Ted graduated from Beavercreek High School, Class of 1954. He played 4 years of high school football and was Captain of the team his senior year. Ted was a dental laboratory owner and technician for 49 years, and was a past president of the Dayton Dental Laboratory Association. Ted enjoyed boating, cars, motorcycling, and especially all of his grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 from 4 pm to 6 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton, OH 45459). A Memorial Service will begin at 6 pm. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.

