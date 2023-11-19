Dolin, Sue Anne



DOLIN, Sue Anne Vickrey Meuché, age 80, passed away November 8, 2023 in Otterbein Seniorlife Memory Care, Lebanon, OH. Born in Marion, Indiana to Eldie K. Vickrey and Mabeline (Harnish), she attended school in Dayton, OH. She was a member of the class of 1961, the first four year class at Belmont High School. She worked as an executive assistant with Mead Corporation and Imperial House in Dayton. She married Ted Meuché in 1972 and they moved to Toledo in 1974. Sue Anne quickly became active in the social scene of Toledo. With her family, she enjoyed memberships at The Toledo Club, Inverness Club and Catawba Island Club. Along with being an accomplished cook and the consummate hostess in her own home, these clubs set the stage for countless happy memories with her children, step-children and step-grandchildren. As a dedicated member of the Toledo Symphony League and The Toledo Woman's Club, she chaired many luncheons, galas and fundraisers. Proud accomplishments for Sue Anne were being Co-Chair for the 1980 Sapphire Ball, supporting the Toledo Symphony League and Toledo Opera Guild, and being named A Woman of Toledo in 1987 by the St. Vincent Medical Center Auxiliary. She translated her love of music into action, becoming a long-time member of the Wesleyan Ringers Bell Choir at Epworth United Methodist Church, where she was a member for 30 years. Her affinity for the handbells continued after she moved to Daytona Beach, FL in 2004 and even at Otterbein. Ever the party planner, she loved a good surprise. A pink cow once adorned the front yard of her Sylvania Township home declaring "This is no bull, Ted's 50" for her husband's birthday. In 1992, dear friends were invited to a party where they were surprised with a wedding when she married Shale Dolin in September at The Toledo Club. As a Bengals fan from inception, many will remember her epic Bengals Super Bowl party with her own authentic Cincinnati chili. A racing enthusiast, she found joy working at Daytona International Speedway on race weekends. With the help of family and cognitive caregivers she was able to maintain her independence after moving to Otterbein in 2016. During this time she was able to enjoy family celebrations and achievements along with the musical and sporting adventures of her 5 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, ex-husband Ted Meuché, husband Shale Dolin and many beloved furry companions. She is survived by her brother Ronald (Sylvia) Vickrey of New Smyrna, FL, son Michael, daughter-in-law Rebecca, daughter Nicole (George) George, grandchildren Sara and Alex Meuché, Stephen, Thomas and Mariel George. A service will be held at 11am on November 24, 2023, at the chapel at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 E. Lytle Five Points, Dayton, OH. In Lieu of Flowers, a donation may be made in Sue Anne's memory to The Toledo Symphony at https://www.artstoledo.com/donate-tso. Please share your memories at MemoriesOfSueAnne@gmail.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com