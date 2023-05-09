Doggett, Ruth Ann



Ruth Ann Doggett, age 77, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on February 2, 1946, in North Lewisburg, Ohio, the daughter of the late Daniel and Anna (Wilson) Schilliger. Ruth lived her life with a strong faith in God and her love never wavered. Her dedication to the Lord created a passion in her to love and care for everyone. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who did everything she could to support her family and even went as far as getting her minister license to officiate the wedding of one of her grandsons. She had an eye for designing and decorating and enjoyed doing so in her free time. Ruth was greeted in Heaven by her beloved husband, Bill Doggett; her sons, Timothy and Terry Doggett and her parents. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, Daughter and son-in-law, Lori (David) Cochran; daughters-in-law, Tracy and Robyn Doggett; brother and sister-in-law, John and Janet Schilliger; grandchildren, Tabatha (Adam), Kristopher (Amy), Shelby (Ben), Kole (Tiffany), Stephanie, Tiffany (Richard), Joshua, Jacob and Nicholas (Karlee); and great-grandchildren, T.J., Baileigh, Xaiver and Liam. Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023 from 11a.m.-1p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with service beginning at 1p.m. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in North Lewisburg. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



