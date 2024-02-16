Dodson, Owen

Dodson, Owen Michael

Owen Michael Dodson passed peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of February 14, 2024. Owen was born November 28, 2023 to his parents Alicia and Scott Dodson. Owen is survived by his puppy siblings Penelope and Hoover.

Owen enjoyed having raspberries blown on his belly and having his hands being eaten by his loving family members. In lieu of flowers we would be pleased to have you support Cincinnati's Children's Hospital-Heart Institute or Ronald McDonald House, where he spent the first two months of his life.

