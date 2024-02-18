Dodson, Owen

Obituaries
3 hours ago
X

Dodson, Owen M.

Owen M. Dodson, infant son of Scott Dodson and Alicia Heiser, passed away on February 14, 2024 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 28, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH and resided in Miamisburg. He is survived by his beloved parents, Scott and Alicia; maternal grandparents, Tonia Cornett and Matt Heiser; paternal grandparents, Mike and Karen Dodson; aunt, Adri (Cody) McCoy; uncle, Jaryd Dodson and numerous extended family and dear friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm on Sunday, February 25, 2024 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439). To share a memory of Owen or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Dayton, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
Crew, Michael
2
Ardle, William E.
3
Bailey, Bonnie
4
Andrews, Emma
5
Carpenter, James
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top