DODGE, Lula

2 hours ago

76, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, in Lexington, KY. She was one of seven children born to the late Lester Sumner and Viola Calton. She was born December 31, 1946, she was the third youngest. She, and her sister Elizabeth, were adopted by Nell and Andrew and Miller. She is survived by her daughter, Alice Alsop and her family, with one grandson; and by a son. She loved life and her family. She will be greatly missed. An 11am memorial service will take place Saturday, February 18, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main St. Visitation will be from 10-11am.

Funeral Home Information

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home

463 East Main Street

Lexington, KY

40509

https://www.kerrbrothersfuneralhome.com

