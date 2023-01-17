DODD,



Randall Earl "Randy" Dodd, age 76, of Middletown, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Atrium Medical Center. Randy was born in Indianapolis, IN, on February 10, 1946, to the late Thurman and Anna (Heidlebaugh) Dodd. Randy was a minister for 28 years serving congregations at Bank Lick Church of Christ, Aurora Church of Christ and New Miami Church of Christ. He enjoyed movies, shooting, riding motorcycles, traveling and being with his family. He was preceded in death by his brother, David Dodd. Randy is survived by his wife of 49 years, Norma (Parks) Dodd; his four children, Dawn Owen, Kimberly (Michael) Arnold, Timothy Dodd, Michael (Michelle) Dodd; his six grandchildren, Kyrstein, Vincent, Chelsea, Angel, Cody, Joseph; his two great-grandchildren, Aiden, Westlyn; his brother, Doug; his four sisters, Barbara, Linda, Shirley and Cheryl. Funeral Services are 11am on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Spring Hill Church of Christ, 2021 Brell Dr., Middletown, OH, with Bob Stacy, Michael Dodd and Steve Reeves officiating. Burial will be in Willow View Cemetery, Fountain City, IN. Visitation will be Thursday from 10am to 11am at the church. There will be a luncheon provided by the church immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Fund.



