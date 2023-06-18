X

Dixon, Tommy

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Dixon, Tommy Lee

Age 74, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 23, 2023, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 502 Pontiac St., Dayton, OH 45427. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

