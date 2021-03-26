DIXON, Sandra Olivia



Sandra Olivia Dixon departed this earthly realm and entered into eternal life on March 17, 2021, at the Grandview Hospital. Born in Dayton, Ohio.



November 21, 1952. She was a graduate of Northview High School, Class of 1970. She was a former employee of the



Dayton Public School System



Dietary Department. Sandra is preceded in death by Kate and Ralph Dixon; sister Carol Wright; son DonnRay Dixon. She leaves to mourn her passing her brother Daniel Dixon; sons Daniel, Darnell (Shaerka) and Dana Dixon; special daughter LaShawn Thompson; grandchildren, Destiny, Deslyn, Daneisha, Devonta, and Keyona Dixon. A Memorial service will be Saturday, March 27 at 2 pm at the St. James Miracle Faith Temple, 1206 McArtur Street, Dayton, Ohio, Bishop Joshua Washington pastor.

