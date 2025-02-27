Dixon-Harris, Malvenia

Age 95, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2025. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Monday, March 3, 2025, at Israel Baptist Church, 701 S 7th St., Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Greenwood Cemetery Hamilton. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Trotwood, Ohio. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

