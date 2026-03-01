Dixie Utter

Utter (Campbell), Dixie



Dixie Campbell Utter, a long-time resident of Oxford, Ohio, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2026, in Columbia, South Carolina, at the age of 98. She spread joy and love to everyone she met with boundless energy, humor and devotion to family, friends, and community. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband William Lucas Utter. Their 70 years of marriage was the centerpiece of both their lives, showing how love, friendship, faith and commitment can build an unshakable bond. Dixie is survived by her son, William Arkell Utter (Leslie Howell d.2021), her daughter Kate Utter Mills (Jim), 6 grandchildren: Luke Boatright (Laura), Emily Cates (Danny), Caroline Utter, Claire Utter, Trevor Utter and Tyler Utter, and 3 great-grandchildren: Luke Boatright, Jr., Owen Cates and Dixie Campbell Cates. She also had a brother, the late Joseph Campbell. Dixie was born on August 19, 1927, in East St. Louis, Illinois, living in Marissa, Illinois where her father Joseph Arkell Campbell was the town doctor. They moved in 1933 when her father become director of the East Moline State Hospital, the largest psychiatric facility in Illinois. This meant an unusual childhood for Dixie, living with her mother Dixie Georgiana Campbell, on the sprawling grounds in a mansion while her father ran the facility. She and her mother moved to Cincinnati, Ohio to join her aunt, after the death of her father. After high school, she went to Denison University, in Granville, Ohio in 1945. Her years at Denison set the stage, quite literally, for the rest of her life. As a theater major, Dixie appeared in dozens of productions, joined onstage by her future husband, Luke. This passion for the theater would continue for the rest of her life. After college, she and Luke joined a group of fellow actors who barnstormed across New England and Europe, performing in plays in towns and military bases. The two were married on August 29, 1953, and eventually settled in Oxford, Ohio, where they lived for the next 57 years. In Oxford, Dixie became a much-loved teacher at Talawanda High School, teaching English and Speech. She is remembered fondly by hundreds of students over the years. Luke was a professor at Miami University. Dixie also established herself as one of the leading ladies of community and professional theater in the area. With Luke and others, she helped start community theater in Oxford and starred in countless productions. Most memorable for her was when she joined Luke in an Oxford community production of Fiddler on the Roof. She was the boisterous Yente, he was the learned Rabbi, their last play together. Dixie devoted herself to many volunteer causes in Oxford. She was awarded an "Oxford Citizen of the Years" for her work. She and Luke were also active members of Oxford United Methodist Church. In 2014, Dixie and Luke moved to Columbia, South Carolina to be near their daughter Kate and her family. They joined Union United Methodist Church, in Irmo, South Carolina. Her final years were spent at the Columbia Presbyterian Home. The family extends sincere gratitude to the staff for their wonderful care of Dixie, as well as to the Abby Road Hospice team, and previously Daybreak Adult Care Services. A memorial service will be held in South Carolina on Saturday, March 21, at 11:00 A.M. at Union United Methodist Church, with visitation immediately following in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the William L. Utter Scholarship, Miami University Foundation, 926 Chestnut Lane, Oxford, Ohio 45056. See www.paulryoungfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com