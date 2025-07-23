Dix, Patricia Marie "Pat"



Dix, Patricia Marie passed away July 18, 2025. She was born on October 18, 1947 to Christian J. and Naomi D (Peterson) Dix. She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 of her brothers, Christian J. Jr. and David M. Dix. She is survived by her brother Michael J. (Geoffrey L. Farmer) Dix, nieces and nephews Rosemary K. (Neil Buckwalter) Dix, Christian J. III (Heather) Dix, Patrick M. (Missy)Dix, Mathew C. (Vicki) Dix, Stephen A. Dix, Joseph R. Dix, Brandy E. (Jason Benedetto), Andrew M. Dix, sister-in-law Dianne Dix, Special cousin Annette Casella, several great nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Pat was a native Daytonian. She attended Julienne High School and Mount Saint Joseph College in Cincinnati, OH. She earned a degree in Education and taught at various locations in Dayton, most notably for the Montgomery County Developmental Disability Association at Northview. Pat was an avid quilter. She spent many hours crafting her quilts and jackets. She also enjoyed researching the family tree. She accumulated pages and pages of notes as well as numerous photographs of old relatives. Pat also dabbled in ceramics, photography and calligraphy. Through these pursuits she met a variety of people. Some became life-long friends. Unfortunately, Pat faced a life of hardship. Her polio became a part of her life from a young age. She was bound and determined to lead a normal life. If she faced a roadblock she would find a way around it. If anything, she taught us how to be strong and fight whatever life throws our way. Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, July 24, 2025 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Westbrock Funeral Home -Wayne Ave, 1712 Wayne Avenue. A Memorial Service will follow beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the charity of your choice.



