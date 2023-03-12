Dix, Albert M.



DIX, Albert M., 76, passed away, March 2, 2023. Al was a lifelong resident of Old North Dayton and member of Our Lady of Rosary Parish. He was a proud graduate of Chaminade High School and The University of Dayton. He retired from NCR after a long career to provide daycare for his treasured grandchildren. He enjoyed attending UD basketball and Ohio State football games. He was particularly fond of attending his grandchildren's school and sporting events. He was a voracious reader and liked to watch movies at the theatre or at home with family. He enjoyed playing golf and being on NCR softball teams. He was active at Our Lady of Rosary on the Parish Council, Booster Club, and as an Usher. He was especially proud to have been a football player at Chaminade. He relished regular lunches and reunions with his teammates throughout his life. Al was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; parents, Albert and Verona; and sisters, Johanna, Patricia, and Phyllis. He is survived by his children, Katie Comer (Mike), Angela Carruth (Robert), and Brian; grandchildren, Caitlin, Abby, and Connor Carruth. Al is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. The family would like to thank the staff at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County for the loving care provided to Al in his final days. Visitation will be at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 East Stroop Road, 5-7PM on Friday, March 17. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:00am on Saturday, March 18 at Our Lady of the Rosary, 22 Notre Dame Avenue. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County or Our Lady of Rosary Parish. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

