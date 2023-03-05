DISHUN, Matthew Joseph



Age 47, of Liberty Township, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. He was born in Middletown, Ohio, on October 24, 1975, to parents William and Pat Dishun (Reynolds). Matt was a 1995 graduate of Franklin High School. Family was the most important thing to Matt; anybody and everybody was invited to try his newest creation off of his smoker. He took pride in building custom houses with Sunrise Homes. He loved to hunt and loved sports, especially Notre Dame Football. Matt also was the head coach of the Lakota East Girls' Varsity Lacrosse team that his youngest daughter played on. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Art and Katie Reynolds; paternal grandparents, John and Mary Dishun; niece, Corey Dishun; and mother in law Judy Ritchie. Matt is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Sherry Dishun (Ritchie); daughters, Browyn, and Braylee Dishun; sister, Michelle (Tim) Hanks; brothers, Tim (Michele), and twin-brother, Mark (Sherry) Dishun; parents, Pat and William Dishun; father-in-law, George Ritchie; honorary sibling, Kenrick Hamilton; and his many nieces and nephews. A visitation for Matt will take place from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. Second Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 4:00 pm In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/browynbraylee-in-matts-remembrance.

