Dirscherl, Denis A.

Rev. Denis A. Dirscherl, S.J., was born in Troy, Ohio, on May 10, 1934 to Margaret and Albert and siblings Damian and Elizabeth Ann. He entered the Society of Jesus in 1957 and was ordained to the priesthood in 1967. He earned an A.B. degree in Latin at Loyola University Chicago, an M.A. in Russian from Middlebury College, and a Ph.D. in Russian Studies at Georegtown University with post-doctoral work at several other universities. His ministry included teaching at several high schools, pastoral ministry at numerous parishes, and chaplaincy at several military bases. He served in the United States Air Force, working for the Department of Defense and serving as chaplain at the Warner Robbins and Right Patterson Air Force Bases. He retired with the rank of Colonel after 28 years of military service. In 2017 he joined the Colombiere Jesuit Community where he died on September 28, 2023. Visitation on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 from 4PM until a 7PM Wake Service at Colombiere Center, 9075 Big Lake Rd, Clarkston, MI. Funeral Mass Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 10:30AM at Colombiere Center. The Mass will also be livestreamed and can be viewed on the Colombiere Center's YouTube page. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 362-2500.



