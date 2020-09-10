DINNEN, James

DINNEN, Jr., James Elwood "Woody" Age 76, of Springfield, passed away at home on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was born on March 29, 1944, to James Sr. and Gladys Dinnen (Siebert) in Springfield, OH. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, James Elwood Dinnen III and sister, Lora Lee Dinnen. He leaves behind his loving daughters, Jennifer Milledge, Nichole Hunter (Joe), and step-daughter, Tonya VanNoy (Dale); grandchildren, Austin Milledge, Jordan Milledge, Alexis Hunter, Kaigan Spence, and Masyn VanNoy, and the mother of his children, Judy "Darlene" Dinnen (Whetstone). Woody proudly served in the United States Army and was an active member of the Union Club, Machinist Club, The Eagles, and The Buckeye Lodge. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center. Woody's funeral will follow on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 10:00 am. He will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com



