Dingle, Ronald Lee



Ronald Lee Dingle, 80, passed away on July 1, 2023 at his home in Beavercreek, Ohio. He was born February 15, 1943, in Dayton, Ohio and married Barbara from Centerville, Ohio in 1965. He worked for Ohio University teaching Recreation Studies in the school of Health and Human Services, where he served as the first Recreation Coordinator from 1966 -1999. He retired with Emeriti and continued to teach fall quarter until 2013. He left a strong impact on many as a respected and much-loved teacher, mentor, leader, co-worker and friend. A memorial service will be held July 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in Athens, Ohio at Athens First United Methodist Church with a celebration of life, reception and luncheon immediately following and a toast at 3:00 p.m. at Jackie O's Pub and Brewery.



Please share memories and photos for the family to compile into a book at https://everloved.com/life-of/ronald-dingle/memories



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com