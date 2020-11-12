DILWORTH, DORIS

DILWORTH (Webb),



Doris Irene



Passed away at her home on November 7, 2020. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on October 5, 1933. Doris was retired from Pediatric Surgeons of Dayton after 14 years of service and a graduate of Kiser High School class of 1951. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Theo Webb, her sister, and four brothers. Doris is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Raymond B. Dilworth who was also her primary caregiver through the past few years. Doris is also survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon & Richard DeVaney, Beverly and David Thompsen, and Amy and Bo Taylor. She had three grandsons who loved her very much, Ricky Gray, Joshua and his wife, Tina DeVaney, and Spencer Jackson. Doris is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Laney Wilson, Jackson DeVaney, Sadie DeVaney, Ricky Gray, Camille Devaney, and Tia Gray.



Due to COVID-19, a private immediate family only service will be held. Interment will be at Willow View Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

