Diltz, Dennis Michael



Dennis Michael Diltz, 74, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away at Villa of Springfield on May 3, 2024. He was born March 8, 1950, in Springfield, Ohio, to Jean and Kathryn (Shaughnessy) Diltz. Dennis was a veteran of the US Army. A loving father of three, who enjoyed visiting the Union Club, he had retired as a guard from the London Correctional Institute. Dennis is survived by his children, Jerime (Carrie) Diltz, Nichole (Jason) Hargis, and Catreena (Daniel) Fugate; a granddaughter, Alexis; siblings, Sharon (Tom) Pauly, Kathy Antonelli, Sean Diltz, and Hugh Diltz; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Diltz, and his parents. No services are currently scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com