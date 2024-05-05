Dillow, Leroy



Leroy Dillow Jr, age 87 passed away at home April 30, 2024 after a bout with cancer. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. Locally, he was well known over the years as the owner of Lee's Shell in West Carrollton, Ohio and as the service manager at Jack Summers Tire Sales in Miamisburg, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Donna, their two daughters Robyn and Lea, granddaughter Christina, and son in law Mark. He is also survived by his brothers James and Harry, and sister Cathy.



Leroy's wish was to be cremated by Newcomer Funeral Home and be buried at Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Centerville, Ohio at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.newcomerdayton.com/obituaries. Leroy was an avid proponent of cat rescues and the family asks that donations be made to the Tenth Life in Alpha Ohio in his name.



