Dillon, James

James C. Dillon (April 23, 1937 - March 11, 2025).



Jim Dillon, a beloved father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2025, at the age of 87. Born in the Bronx, NY, on April 23, 1937, Jim lived a full and meaningful life, marked by hard work, love for his family, and the joy he found in golf, fishing, and good company.



A proud Navy veteran, Jim served his country with dedication before beginning a long and successful career at The Hartford Insurance Company, where he worked for over 30 years before retiring. Retirement led him to one of his greatest joys-spending his days on the golf course, not just playing but working in the place he loved, Spook Rock Golf Course. Whether casting a line on a quiet morning or enjoying a round of golf followed by laughter with friends, Jim embraced life with warmth and enthusiasm.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary, and leaves behind a family who cherished him deeply: his daughter, Kathleen, and her husband, John; his son, James, and his wife, Megan; and his five adored grandchildren, Erin, Ryan, Seamus, Teagan, and Rowan. His kindness, humor, and love for the simple joys in life will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



A service and celebration of life will be held on July 10, 2025, to honor Jim's memory.



