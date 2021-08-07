DILLON, Billy Wright



83, of New Lebanon, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021, at his home. Billy was born March 3, 1938, to Luther and Agnes Dillon in Colcord, West Virginia. He was a proud veteran of the United States



Army. Billy retired as a machinist from Delco Products.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Dillon; brothers, James W. Dillon,



Arthur D. Dillon, Andrew Dillon, Gordon Dillon, Junior Dillon, Eugene Dillon; sisters, Mildred Sheets, Priscilla Blevins, Ethel May Petry; and parents, Luther and Agnes Dillon. Billy is survived by his brother, Herbert (Darlene) Dillon; special friends Bean and Vicky; lots of loving nieces and nephews; very close friends within the community; and his best buddy, "Murphy".



A visitation will be held for Billy on Monday, August 9, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Liberty United Methodist Church 7840 Pemberton Dr. in Dayton, with the funeral service to



begin at 12 p.m. Burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum.

