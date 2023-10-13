Dillman, Thomas Milton



Thomas M. Dillman passed away peacefully in St. Louis, MO on September 26, 2023, at the age of 88. Tom was born in Middletown, Ohio, and was the youngest son of Dewey Dodd and Martha (Wlosinski) Dillman, who owned Dillman Foods. Tom attended Middletown High School where he played baseball, football, and basketball. Tom helped lead the Middies basketball team in two State Championships. Tom would always say that he was "an all-around athlete" and he truly was.



Tom went on to college at Ohio State University where he studied Veterinary medicine and played football under the direction of the legendary Woody Hayes. During his time at OSU, the Buckeyes were the Big Ten Champions in 1954 &1955, and National Champtions in 1957 when he was a student coach. Tom played in the 1955 Rose Bowl and the Buckeyes were the champions. He graduated from Ohio State with his veterinary degree in 1959.



In 1962, Tom opened his veterinary practice in Trotwood, Ohio, which remained in business for close to 50 years. Tom was dedicated to giving quality care to the animals he treated and would even bring some home so he could personally monitor them overnight. During Tom's life in Trotwood, he served on the school board and was an active member of the Rotary Club and a longtime member of Miami Valley Golf Club.



Tom loved his golden retrievers, crossword puzzles, football, golf, snow skiing,and especially his annual trip to Cancun, Mexico with friends and family. Tom enjoyed telling jokes, being a prankster and was always the life of the party! He is preceded in death by his wives Maria (Latanzio) and Barbara (Withers- Sonneborn- mother of his children). Tom is survived by his daughters Diana Dillman (Cristina Louzan), Lori Zander (Daniel), Jennifer Fisher (Donald), and his grandchildren Dainiel & Lauren Zander and Jacob & Elijah Fisher.



Service to be held at Woodside Cemetery & Arboretum, in Middletown, OH on 3-23-2024 @1PM, for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter or rescue group in your area.



