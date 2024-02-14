Dillman, Elmo

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Dillman, Elmo R.

ELMO R. DILLMAN, 91, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday afternoon, February 6, 2024. He was born in Springfield on May 5, 1932, the son of the late Elmo and Maureen (Nolan) Dillman. Elmo proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He retired as a firefighter from WPAFB and later as a state fire inspector. He is survived by two sons, Steve Dillman and Bill (Alice) Dillman; a brother, Terry Dillman; several grandchildren and many great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughters, Cindy Rice and Cathy Alltop; son, Michael Dillman; sister, Maureen Dunfee; and his former spouse, Mary (Smith) Dillman. A graveside funeral service with military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday in Ferncliff Cemetery. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Oglesby, Mildred
2
Prosser, George
3
Shisler, Charles
4
Watkins, Sherri
5
Winnenberg, George
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top