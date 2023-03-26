Dillard, Teresa J.



Teresa Jeanine (Shepard) Dillard, of Springfield, OH, departed for heaven on March 23rd, 2023, at the age of 65. The daughter of the late Richard (Dick) Gordon Shepard and the late Catherine (Kitty) Agnes Shepard, Teresa was born on September 4th, 1957, in Springfield, OH. She graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1975, and married her husband and life partner, Dean Scott Dillard, in 1978. Teresa was a dedicated employee and friend at Huntington Bank in Springfield for over 40 years. She leaves as her legacy her husband of 45 years, Dean Scott Dillard; their son, Joshua Scott Dillard; their daughter, Elizabeth Katlyn Dillard; their three grandchildren, Caleb, Adrian, and Alayna. Also left to cherish her memory are her eight siblings: Richard Shepard, Raymond Shepard, Marcia Switzer, Timothy Shepard, Thomas Shepard, Christopher Shepard, Victoria Malone, and Cynthia Shepard; as well as a fortune of in-laws, nieces and nephews, and dearly cherished friends. Teresa was a faithful and compassionate soul who shared her happiness with all those fortunate enough to experience her unforgettable smile. She was endlessly generous, never missing an opportunity to provide care, comfort, and support to those she loved. She enjoyed working with her hands, and her hobbies included crocheting and knitting, gardening, puzzles, genealogy research, and needlework. Her greatest joys in life came from spending time with her loving family. To honor Teresa's memory, a visitation is scheduled for Friday, March 31st 5:00  7:00 PM at Jackson Lytle and Lewis Celebration of Life Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 1st 9:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, followed by a memorial gathering at Jackson Lytle and Lewis Celebration of Life Center. We encourage attendees to wear bright colors to reflect Teresa's joyful and vibrant soul. A private burial will take place at Saint Bernard Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



