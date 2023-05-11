Dillard, Oliver

Dillard, Jr, Oliver H



"Dunnie" is what he was affectionately called by his family and friends went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Oliver was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver H. Dillard Sr.. and Virginia Christian, his son Quincy, brother Cornelius Dillard and sisters Olivia Clay and Kendetta Christian. He is survived by his sons Oliver (Sharon) Dillard III, Jarmel Dillard and daughter Carmen Smith, 8 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, family of love RaNisha (June) Pitts, Timon Pitts, Junae Pitts, Dexter Pitts III and his devoted nieces Felicia (Jerry) Hill and La-Toyi George-Wortham along with a special care taker Mattie Cole. Memorial services will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Omega Baptist Church Chapel/Harvard Campus, 1800 Harvard Blvd., Dayton, OH 45406 at 1:00 PM. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service. Final disposition: Cremation.

