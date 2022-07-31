DILLAHUNT, Daniel W.



DANIEL W. DILLAHUNT, age 53, of Springfield, passed away on July 27, 2022. He was born in Springfield on May 7, 1969, the son of Stanley and Evelyn (Stevens) Dillahunt. Dan worked as a Warehousing Supervisor at Eby-Brown for 32 years. Survivors include his partner of 31 years, Steve Maynard; father, Stanley Dillahunt; sister, Melinda Clements; aunts, Carolyn Claybaugh, Betsy Roybaugh and Amy Dillahunt; uncle, Roy Dillahunt, along with several nieces and nephews. Dan was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Dillahunt; sister, Connie Standard and a brother, Stanley Allen Dillahunt. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Dan was a very loving person with a heart of gold and will greatly missed by his family and friends. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



