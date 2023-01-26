DILL, Royce Edward



78, of Lakeland, Georgia, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at his home. He was born on October 22, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Roy E. Dill and Alice A. Scheeler. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1965 until 1969. He worked with General Motors 1964-1999 as an Assembly Machine Operator, also was a Fireman with Miamisburg, OH. Royce was a loving husband, dad and grandfather. He was a duel member of Masonic Lodge of Ohio and the Lakeland lodge. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Gary Dill; and 3 sisters, Flora A Neargarder, June Fisher and Stella Stacy.



Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Joann Bye Dill of Lakeland, Georgia; son, Jeff Dill of Orlando, Florida; daughter, Jodi Marcello of Lakeland, Georgia; grandchildren: Alan, Holly and A.J.



As per his wishes, he will be cremated. A Celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Lakeland United Methodist Church in Lakeland, Georgia. Kind words and expressions of sympathy can be left for the family at www.musicfuneralservices.com. The Dill family is being served by the professional and caring staff of Music Funeral Services of Lakeland, Georgia.

