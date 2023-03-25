Dill, Billy R. "Sonny"



DILL, Billy R. "Sonny", loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the young age of 84 years. He proudly served in the United States Army from August 1957 to August 1959, and was an avid member of several Veteran organizations. He will be truly missed. In honor of his memory and to celebrate his life "coat of many colors", family and friends are welcome to join together on April 1, 2023 from 1:00pm to 5:00pm at Amvets Post 24, Dayton, Ohio.

