X

DILHOFF, James

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

DILHOFF, James J.

James J. Dilhoff, age 90, of Reily, OH passed away peacefully at his home on Monday,

December 14, 2020. Born in

Cincinnati, OH, on July 20, 1930, to the late Edward and Gertrud (Kennedy) Dillhoff. He married Ann (Rowell), on June 4, 1950, celebrating 70 years together. He served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed on the U.S.S. Hambleton. He was a Pipefitter, with Cincinnati Local 392 and he loved to tinker on the farm where he raised pigs, cows and chickens and was always proud of his garden. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather and friend to everyone he met. He is survived by his wife of 70 years Ann; children, Nick (Becky) Dillhoff, Jackie (Robert) Miller, Betty (Kevin) Dudley, Rita (Steve) Brueggemann and Mary (Darrell) Smith; 34 grandchildren; 63 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Ann Hirschauer and Irene (Guy) Sherman along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Daniel and James; grandson, Nicholas Dillhoff; great-grandchildren, Magdalena Brueggemann and Brooks Zimmerman; siblings, Mary Koelker, Gertrude Cunningham, Thomas, Edward and Robert Dillhoff. The visitation will be held at Charles Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio, on Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 12-1:30pm with Rosary and blessing from 1:30-2pm, followed by the Burial at Reily Cemetery. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to Reily Township Fire & EMS, 6259 Main Street, Oxford, Ohio, or Heartland Hospice of Cincinnati, 3960 Red Bank Rd #140, Cincinnati, OH 45227. The family would also like to thank Heartland Hospice Service of Cincinnati for the care and compassion over the last several months. Online condolences may be made at


www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross

4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128

Ross, OH

45014

https://www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.