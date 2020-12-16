DILHOFF, James J.



James J. Dilhoff, age 90, of Reily, OH passed away peacefully at his home on Monday,



December 14, 2020. Born in



Cincinnati, OH, on July 20, 1930, to the late Edward and Gertrud (Kennedy) Dillhoff. He married Ann (Rowell), on June 4, 1950, celebrating 70 years together. He served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed on the U.S.S. Hambleton. He was a Pipefitter, with Cincinnati Local 392 and he loved to tinker on the farm where he raised pigs, cows and chickens and was always proud of his garden. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather and friend to everyone he met. He is survived by his wife of 70 years Ann; children, Nick (Becky) Dillhoff, Jackie (Robert) Miller, Betty (Kevin) Dudley, Rita (Steve) Brueggemann and Mary (Darrell) Smith; 34 grandchildren; 63 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Ann Hirschauer and Irene (Guy) Sherman along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Daniel and James; grandson, Nicholas Dillhoff; great-grandchildren, Magdalena Brueggemann and Brooks Zimmerman; siblings, Mary Koelker, Gertrude Cunningham, Thomas, Edward and Robert Dillhoff. The visitation will be held at Charles Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio, on Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 12-1:30pm with Rosary and blessing from 1:30-2pm, followed by the Burial at Reily Cemetery. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to Reily Township Fire & EMS, 6259 Main Street, Oxford, Ohio, or Heartland Hospice of Cincinnati, 3960 Red Bank Rd #140, Cincinnati, OH 45227. The family would also like to thank Heartland Hospice Service of Cincinnati for the care and compassion over the last several months. Online condolences may be made at



www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com