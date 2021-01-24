DILES, Paul Raymond



90, of Tipp City, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021, at his home. He was born January 24, 1930, in Portsmouth, a son of the late Curtis and Lena Belford Diles, Sr.



Paul retired in 1989 when he sold his company, LaserMike,



located in Dayton. He obtained an Associate Degree in



Electronics Engineering from the University of Dayton and he was an accomplished inventor and entrepreneur. He also served in the Air Force during the Korean War and he was a 1948 Portsmouth High School graduate.



Paul is survived by his wife of 70 years, Sarah Louise Gillum Diles. The couple was married June 3, 1950, in Portsmouth.



Also surviving are two sisters, Deloris Walker of West



Portsmouth and Sonja Rice of Reynoldsburg; his friend and former business partner, Harry Petrohilos of Yellow Springs; and many nieces, nephews and their families whom he dearly loved.



In addition to his parents, Paul was also preceded in death by five brothers, Curtis Diles, Jr., Travis D. Diles, James M. Diles, Donald L. Diles and Alva E. "Sonny" Diles; and four sisters, Lorraine Traber, Carolyn Sue Potts, Doris Diles and Edna Stiltner.



Funeral services with Facebook Live Stream will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Dennis Dawes, minister, officiating and



interment in Memorial Burial Park. Viewers may access the Live Stream via the funeral home Facebook page at 1 P.M.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 11 A.M. until the funeral hour. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.



In honor of Mr. Diles' service to our country, the flag of the U.S. Air Force will fly at the funeral home.



Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.



In lieu of flowers, reach out and help someone in need, as Paul and Sarah often did.

