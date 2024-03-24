Dieruf, William James "Bill"



Age 84, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2024. He was born at Good Samaritan Hospital on September 3, 1939, to Margaret and George Dieruf. After graduating from Fairview High School, he majored in economics at Northwestern University. Bill received a full scholarship to Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. There he met the love of his life, nursing student, Virginia Freund. After accepting his proposal, they had 59 years of happy marriage. After completing his residency in ophthalmology at Marquette University in Milwaukee, he returned to Dayton where he established his successful practice. Beloved by many, his wit, warmth, and genuine care for his patients were cherished. He was a leader in his field, the first to bring nearsighted corrective surgery to Dayton in 1979. He retired after 40 years. In the 1970s, Bill served his country for 6 years in the United States Air Force Reserve caring for military personnel. After retirement, he devoted his energies to improving the city of Dayton in the housing arena. He cleaned up a large apartment building on South Main reducing the visits from police from several hundred times a year to just a few. Bill was honored for his efforts with the William Pace award for betterment of the community. Bill enjoyed all things French, foreign movies, and sports cars. His greatest source of pride and happiness, however, was his family. Bill is survived by his wife, Ginny; daughter, Lisa Stone; son, David; son-in-law, Scott Stone; daughter-in-law, Christine (Yerman) Dieruf; and granddaughter, Gianna Lee, Dieruf. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 10:00AM at David's United Church of Christ, 170 W David Rd, Kettering, OH 45429. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



